MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.18 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00019537 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. MonaCoin has a market cap of $119.09 million and $25.18 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,262.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.01948288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.07 or 0.04014393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00740438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00770875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009414 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027512 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00694976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit, Zaif, Bitbank, CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.