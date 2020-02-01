MonaCoin Trading 45.6% Higher This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $108.83 million and $17.99 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00017756 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbank, Bittrex, Zaif and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,323.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.01934024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.04018134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00747556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00774601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009377 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00711775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbank, Zaif, Bittrex, Fisco, Bleutrade, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.