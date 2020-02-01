Monarch (MT) Market Cap Reaches $67,340.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Monarch has a market cap of $67,340.00 and approximately $98,167.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monarch

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,733,709 tokens. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

