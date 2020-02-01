Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.38

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $756.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004032 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00774996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001864 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,938,070 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

