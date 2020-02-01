MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0053 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Bittylicious. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $969,221.00 and $468.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015078 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003190 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005195 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 181,240,550 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

