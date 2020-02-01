Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $11,151,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,686 shares of company stock worth $9,347,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $7.02 on Friday, reaching $256.79. 827,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $155.09 and a 1-year high of $263.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.82.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

