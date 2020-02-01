Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $211.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00753624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007079 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,445,062,204 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.