Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $71,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,687,000 after buying an additional 536,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,285,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

