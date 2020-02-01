Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Mplx has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 108.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.8%.

NYSE MPLX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

