MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,270 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 536,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,170. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,385 shares of company stock worth $6,309,381. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

