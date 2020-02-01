Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Msci worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the second quarter worth $719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Msci by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Msci by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $285.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.30. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

