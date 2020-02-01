MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ MFSF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. 17,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $320.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. MutualFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $479,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MFSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

