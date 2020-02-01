MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0003

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. MVL has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $285,914.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MVL has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene, Cashierest and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.05910118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128060 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035044 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDEX, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

