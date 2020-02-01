Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

