Namecoin (NMC) One Day Volume Hits $3,846.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00005914 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, WEX, Poloniex and Altcoin Trader. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $3,846.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,383.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.04044091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00696042 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000453 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, WEX, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

