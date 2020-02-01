NANJCOIN (NANJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,828.00

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 7% against the dollar. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $387,512.00 and approximately $1,828.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJCOIN launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog.

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

