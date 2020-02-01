Nano (NANO) Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00008237 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEx, Gate.io and Koinex. Nano has a market capitalization of $102.65 million and $4.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,336.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.01943371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.04067937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00755532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00774256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009302 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00716824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEx, RightBTC, Koinex, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Mercatox, Nanex, Coindeal, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

