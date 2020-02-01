Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) vs. Synaptics (OTCMKTS:SYNA) Financial Survey

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nanoflex Power and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Synaptics 2 2 5 0 2.33

Synaptics has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.03%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Synaptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $900,000.00 26.35 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Synaptics $1.47 billion 1.52 -$22.90 million $2.50 26.68

Nanoflex Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synaptics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,193.71% Synaptics -1.63% 13.40% 6.33%

Risk and Volatility

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptics beats Nanoflex Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

