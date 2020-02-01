NaPoleonX (NPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One NaPoleonX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $14.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

