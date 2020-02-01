Narrative Hits One Day Trading Volume of $140.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 68.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 76.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $37,873.00 and $140.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,506,410 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.