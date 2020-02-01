Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. 911,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

