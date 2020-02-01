Nash Exchange Reaches Market Cap of $23.42 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Nash Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Aphelion and TOKOK. During the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $23.42 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange's genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,586 tokens. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial. Nash Exchange's official website is nash.io.

The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Nash Exchange Token Trading

Nash Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Aphelion and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

