NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $158,721.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,635,916 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

