Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Navistar International earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Navistar International’s ranking:

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International stock traded up $12.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,977,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,972. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NAV. Raymond James began coverage on Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.