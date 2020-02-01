Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Neblio has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00005445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022969 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018438 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,985,563 coins and its circulating supply is 15,383,405 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.