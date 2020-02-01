Neblio Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Neblio has a market cap of $7.85 million and $966,324.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00005499 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,987,257 coins and its circulating supply is 15,385,099 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

