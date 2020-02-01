Nebula AI Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $540,036.00 and $89.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,885,007,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

