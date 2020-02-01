Nectar Price Reaches $0.0701 on Major Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $24.43 and $32.15. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $77,976.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046334 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00067439 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,281.03 or 0.99938222 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049413 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001447 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.