Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Given $67.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $67.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neenah an industry rank of 240 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,243. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 631.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 14.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neenah stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $66.64. 155,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,814. Neenah has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neenah will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

