NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. NEM has a market cap of $436.13 million and $45.05 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Zaif, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Bithumb, YoBit, B2BX, OKEx, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Iquant, Kryptono, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Exrates, Kuna, Coinbe, Coinsuper, HitBTC, COSS, Bittrex, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

