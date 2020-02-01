Neo (NEO) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, CoinEgg, COSS and Upbit. Over the last week, Neo has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $795.15 million and $447.38 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Koinex, Bitfinex, Kucoin, OKEx, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Bitinka, COSS, Exrates, BigONE, Gate.io, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Liquid, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Tidebit, TDAX, BitForex, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Ovis, LBank, BCEX, Huobi, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinnest, Bibox, BitMart and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.