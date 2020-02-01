Nerva (XNV) Price Tops $0.0177

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Nerva coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Nerva has a market cap of $301,162.00 and $88.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

