NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 291.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 107.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.