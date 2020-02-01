Netbox Coin Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $263,709.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00129997 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005930 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,473,829 coins and its circulating supply is 20,371,565 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.