Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $90,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $7,809,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.8% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

NFLX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.09. 5,209,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.