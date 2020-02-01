NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NetGear by 62.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $120,224,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NetGear in the third quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetGear in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 195,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,389. NetGear has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $775.41 million, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

