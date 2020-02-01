Netrum Market Capitalization Achieves $64,121.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Netrum has a market cap of $64,121.00 and $21.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Netrum has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005279 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

