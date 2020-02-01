Neumark Reaches Market Cap of $4.85 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Neumark has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $864.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neumark has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001305 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,072,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,532,925 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

