Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.80) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Neurometrix stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 178,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,394. Neurometrix has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

