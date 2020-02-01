Neutral Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $81,383.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $81,383.00 and $26,565.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.26 or 0.05860384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

