New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.47% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $15.05 on Friday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

