New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 154,456.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,717,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Gold by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,584 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in New Gold by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

