New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.43. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

