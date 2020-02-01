NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 57,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,333. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

