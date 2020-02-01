NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NewMarket worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in NewMarket by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $439.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $382.88 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.44.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

