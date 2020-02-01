NewYorkCoin Trading 26.9% Higher This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 98.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Exrates, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,270.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00755562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006991 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange, YoBit, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

