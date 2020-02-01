Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.56 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $85.56 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.02959182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Allbit, Mercatox, DDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.