NEXT (NET) Hits Market Cap of $26.75 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. NEXT has a market cap of $26.75 million and $202,263.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00007069 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00755541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000507 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

