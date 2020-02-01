NEXT Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00007216 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $27.09 million and $202,757.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00738758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.