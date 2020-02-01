Nexty (NTY) One Day Volume Tops $10,399.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 93.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Nexty has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $10,399.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexty has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

